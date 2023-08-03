Video: Woman Thrashes Elderly Ghaziabad Man Over Dog Feeding, Arrested

Residents of the Ghaziabad housing society tried to stop the woman but she refused to listen.

A 79-year-old man was beaten up by a woman in Ghaziabad after argument over feeding stray dogs. The incident took place at Panchsheel Society in Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic on Tuesday. The police said that 23-year old Simran has been arrested based on a complaint by the elderly man's family. A video of the incident went viral on social media, where Simran is seen hitting and abusing Roopnarayan Mehra. A few residents of the housing society tried to stop the woman but she refused to listen.

Saloni Agarwal, ACP Wave City, said a complaint has been filed against the woman. "We received a complaint that a dog lover thrashed an elderly man. We have registered a case and sent the woman to jail," she added.

Social media users have posted a barrage of comments after watching the video.

"Irrespective of the circumstances, beating an elderly man with a stick in public in the presence of some mute spectators is highly condemnable. The society should be ashamed of such an incident," commented one user.

"Commendable work done by Ghaziabad Police," tweeted another.

The video comes at a time when several dog-biting incidents have been reported in the Delhi-NCR region, leaving several people injured.

In June, a seven-year-old boy was badly injured after being attacked by a pitbull in Ghaziabad's Crossing Republik. After the incidents, locals protested outside a police station demanding action.

"There are 8 lakh dogs in Delhi and nearly 2,000 people suffer dog bites. Hospitals like RML and LNJP deal with 200 dog-biting cases every day. If such incidents keep happening, people will start hating dogs," BJP leader Vijay Goel said. He had held a protest in Delhi seeking policy on stray dogs.

However, pet owners claim that Animal Birth Control Rules of the central government specify that there should be a feeding point but resident welfare associations (RWAs) are not ready to implement it.

"Dogs too have the right to live just like all of us. None of the RWAs have given a location for feeding points," said Sanjay Mahapatra, a dog lover.