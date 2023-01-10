Video: Audi Car Runs Over UP Man During Clash Between Couple's Families

A case has been registered against both families at the Indirapuram police station.

An Audi car, with its windshield damaged, ran over a man in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad during a clash between a couple's families. The entire incident, which took place on Sunday, was recorded on CCTV cameras.

In Vasundhara Sector 10 of Ghaziabad, a relative of a married woman was allegedly attacked by her in-laws when he arrived at their home to settle a dispute between the woman and her husband. Video footage surfaced online show the woman's in-laws smashing his car's windshield.

In another video, the relative was seen speeding away from the spot, hitting several people before running over a man.

A case has been registered against both families at the Indirapuram police station.