UP MLA Sells Vegetables On The Roadside In Protest: Here's Why

In an unexpected move, Nand Kishor Gurjar, the BJP MLA from Loni, Ghaziabad, has opened a vegetable shop on the roadside. The MLA, sitting on the road, is selling vegetables at the same rates as local vendors. However, this act is not a business venture, but it is a protest against the Ghaziabad Police's decision to shut down weekly markets across the district. By selling vegetables himself, Gurjar is drawing attention to the closure and standing in solidarity with the affected vendors.

Gurjar expressed his frustration with the move, calling it a "Tughlaqi Farman," a reference to a draconian order. He said, "The Ghaziabad Police has prohibited the setting up of weekly markets through this order. In protest against this, I am selling vegetables on the road."

The MLA also raised concerns about the impact on the livelihood of the local vendors, questioning the law and order situation in the district.

He added, "The Ghaziabad Police is creating a crisis for the poor people who depend on these markets. This has been done with the aim of causing trouble for the Bharatiya Janata Party during the Delhi elections."

According to Gurjar, over one lakh people in Loni rely on the weekly markets for their income. He stated, "There are more than one lakh people in Loni who set up their stalls in the weekly markets. The police's actions have put their livelihood in danger."

The Ghaziabad Police, however, defend their decision, stating it was necessary to improve road transportation and ease traffic flow.

According to the police, "Local residents near the weekly market locations had complained that road congestion caused by the markets hindered medical emergencies and everyday travel."

In response, the police had made arrangements for the markets to be set up in vacant areas, ensuring that local colonies and residents were not inconvenienced by the disruption.