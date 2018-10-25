2 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Ghaziabad With Cocaine Worth 2 Crore: Police

The two men worked with a furniture factory shop, said police. (Representational)

The Khoda Police has arrested two alleged drug peddlers in Ghaziabad and seized cocaine worth Rs 2 crore from their possession, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Shahnawaz Qurushi (27) and Waseem alias Sonu (28), both from Delhi.

As part of its special drive against wanted criminals, Khoda Police was checking suspected vehicles at Sunday Market near the embankment area here on Tuesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The police caught the two men based on suspicion. After going through their belongings, the police found 200 gram of a fine white powder, officials said. The substance was confirmed to be cocaine after analysis by experts.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to drug peddling in National Capital Region and some metropolitan cities of the country.

The two were employed at a furniture factory in Delhi, however they secretly peddled cocaine, police said.

The cost of the seized drug is around Rs 2 crore in the international market, said Krishna. The two were arrested and booked under NDPS Act, he said. The sample of cocaine would be sent to forensic science laboratory for testing, the SSP.