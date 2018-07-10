Rs 7.25 Lakh Looted From Ghaziabad ATM In May. Detected After Over A Month

The Punjab National Bank ATM was installed at Akash Plaza in Rajendra Nagar (File)

Unidentified criminals took away Rs 7.25 lakh from an ATM of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) here in May but the crime was detected only three days back, police said on Tuesday.

The ATM was installed at Akash Plaza in Rajendra Nagar.

The police said the bank manager of PNB lodged a complaint that although the crime took place on May 17, this was detected only on Saturday.

CCTV footage showed two men entering the ATM kiosk on May 17, ripping apart its upper part and withdrawing cash.

"I am seeking detailed information from the concerned police station," said Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar.