On Camera, High-Rise Guards In Ghaziabad Thrashed After Car Denied Entry

The men also broke the boom barrier at the entry of housing complex.

A group of seven to eight men on Sunday attacked two security guards of a private housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad with sticks and sharp weapons, allegedly after a car was denied entry inside the complex. The attackers also vandalized the guard room, in an incident that was caught on CCTV.

The attack took place on Sunday night after a man, identified as Omveer Singh, went to visit a resident of the Proview Laboni high rise in Crossings Republik in Ghaziabad, right next to the national capital Delhi. He wanted to park his SUV inside the society but was denied entry, police said. Omveer Singh then got into a brief argument with the guards. He threatened them and went away.

Later that night, at around 9:25 pm, a group of 7-8 people armed with sticks and swords attacked the guards, hitting one of them on the head. As the security supervisor ran inside the room to call for backup, some of the men went after him and broke the glasses, computer and other equipment in the guard room. The men also broke the boom barrier at the entry of housing complex. The other guard was thrashed by the group who fled the scene soon after.

A First Information Report was filed by the Ghaziabad police on Monday. The police have, however, not made any arrests in the case so far.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.