The accused allegedly hit his brother's wife when she intervened in the brothers' argument

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother's wife with a spade in Masuri town, police said Friday.Aarif and his younger brother Javed had an altercation over the issue of walkway of their joint house in Naahal village Thursday night, police told news agency PTI.A heated argument followed in which Aarif's wife intervened. Javed became furious and allegedly hit her with a spade. He fled right after the incident and was later arrested, police said. An FIR has been lodged against Javed, Sazid and one unidentified person. Two of the other accused are still absconding.