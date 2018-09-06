Ghaziabad Student Alleges Sexual Assault, Hostel Warden Arrested

Students alleged that the warden had assaulted many others in the past. (Representational)

Ghaziabad Police have arrested a hostel warden of an engineering institute for allegedly sexually assaulting a student, an official said Thursday.

Based on a complaint filed by the student, an FIR was registered against the warden Avinash Rai, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Chauhan said.

According to the complaint, Rai called the student to his room on Wednesday and sexually assaulted him. When the student tried to stop him, the accused threatened to expel him from the hostel, Mr Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, scores of students protested in the campus demanding immediate arrest of the warden.

They alleged that the warden had sexually assaulted many students in the past, the DSP said.



For more Ghaziabad news, please click here.