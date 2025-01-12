Student Partying At Friend's House In Noida Falls From 7th Floor, Dies

A law student fell to his death from the seventh floor of an apartment complex in Noida in suspicious circumstances, police said. The student, a resident of Ghaziabad, had gone to the complex to attend a party hosted at a friend's house.

Officials said the student, Tapas, was an LLB student at a private university in Noida. On Saturday, he had gone to Supreme Towers in Noida's Sector 99 to attend a party at the seventh-floor flat of one of his friends. Some time later, the police received information that he had fallen to his death.

Tapas' body has been sent for a post-mortem and police are questioning his friends to find out whether the death was an accident or something more.

The media cell of the Noida Police Commissionerate said the family of the student has been informed and the matter is being "thoroughly investigated from all angles".

"Further legal action will be taken after receiving the complaint from the family," the Noida Police said.