An 80-year-old retired additional district judge today allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Nehru Nagar colony here, police said.Dev Dutt Sharma was reportedly suffering from depression after the death of his wife, SP (City) Akash Tomar said.A gunshot was heard early this morning following which the family members rushed to his room to find Mr Sharma's body lying in a pool of blood on his bed near his double-barrel licensed gun, the SP said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added.