Ghaziabad Man Goes Out For Groceries Amid Lockdown, Returns Home With Wife

The nationwide lockdown across the country has people stepping out only for essentials. But this man from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad went out to buy groceries but returned home with a wife. To add to this bizarre turn of events, the man's mother, perturbed by her son's sudden and secret wedding, denied him entry to the house when he brought his newly-wed bride home.

The mother then went to the police complaining about her son. The amusing incident happened in Sahibabad area of the city, news agency ANI reported.

"I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage," a teary-eyed mother told ANI.

The wedding took place at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Hardwar two months ago and the newlyweds are hopeful to get a marriage certificate once the lockdown is lifted.

"We could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to lack of witnesses. I had decided to visit Haridwar again but could not due to the lockdown," Guddu, 26, says.

Guddu's decision to bring his wife home was prompted by the lockdown. Savita, his wife, was apparently asked to vacate the rented accommodation in Delhi she was staying at due to the lockdown.

"Today I decided to bring her to my mother's house as she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to lockdown," Guddu says.

For now, Sahibabad police have asked Savita's landlord in Delhi to let them stay at the rented place.

