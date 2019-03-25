Couple Shot Dead Inside Ghaziabad Temple, Cops Suspect Dishonour Killing

Police are looking into different aspects of the killing including dishonour killing. (Representational)

Two persons - a boy and a girl - were shot dead in the premises of a Ghaziabad temple this morning.

"We were informed at around 8.30 am that a couple was shot dead inside the temple. We rushed to the spot. The incident happened when the couple was visiting the temple," senior police official Shlok Kumar said.

The dead have been identified as Annu and Preeti.

The police said Annu was a resident of Uttrakhand and was in the glass trading business in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar area.

The couple visited the temple on a ''scooty'' and when they came out, an unidentified person started firing mercilessly on them, said an eye-witnesses.

The police are looking into different aspects of the killing including the dishonour killing. A case has been registered under relevant sections.

