College Drop-Outs Rob Cybercafe Owner At Gunpoint In Ghaziabad: Cops

Police have recovered cash, weapons from the arrested accused (Representational)

Two engineering college drop-outs in Ghaziabad held the owner of a cybercafe at gunpoint and robbed Rs 1.25 lakh from his shop, police said. While one of them has been arrested, along with the cash and the weapon, the other managed to escape, they said.

The arrested accused, who has been identified as Sachin and is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, has confessed to the crime.

"A police team reached the spot upon receiving information of the robbery. Sachin was arrested with the cash and weapon in his possession, while his accomplice Pankaj managed to escape, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Verma told PTI.

The two were pursuing engineering from a college in Saharanpur but had dropped-out after failing to clear their exams, the police said.

"The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. The two could not clear their recent exams and left their studies. Looking to make quick money, they planned to rob the cybercafe owner. On Friday, they robbed the owner at gunpoint at his cybercafe and stole the cash," Mr Verma said.

A country made pistol and live cartridge were recovered from the accused, he said, adding that the other accused will be caught soon