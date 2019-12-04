Ghaziabad Man Showed Dead Children To Friend On Video Call Before Suicide

The police had also found a message scrawled on a wall of the apartment of the dead

In a macabre twist to the recent incident of the death of a Ghaziabad businessman and his family, details have emerged that Gulshan Vasudeva showed his dead kids to his friend over a video call before jumping to his death.

Mr Vasudeva,45, his wife Parveen and manager Sanjana jumped to their death in the early hours of Tuesday from the eighth floor of their apartment block in Krishna Apra society in Indirapuram.

Before jumping to death, Mr Vasudeva also killed his son Hrithik, 14, daughter Hrithika, 18, by slitting their throats at around 3.30 am on Tuesday and also killed their pet rabbit, the police said.

He had made a video call to his friend Ramesh at around 3.30 am before his suicide.

Mr Vasudeva is learnt to have told Ramesh that he had distributed food, sweets and blankets to the security guards on Monday night. He also reportedly blamed some relatives and a financial crunch for killing his two children and committing suicide with his wife and another woman.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)