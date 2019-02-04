Businessan Robbed Of Rs 28 Lakh In Ghaziabad

Police are raiding possible hideouts to nab the accused. (Representational)

A businessman from outer Delhi's Nazafgarh was robbed of Rs 28 lakh in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad after a dealer allegedly lured him into a trap by offering a low-price property, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Sahibabad's Rajendra Nagar last Saturday, they said, adding that the businessman had come there to make an advance payment to the property dealer.

SP (City) Shlok Kumar said that Omprakash, a resident of Dharmapura in Nazafgarh, had arrived here to pay Rs 28 lakh as token money. The broker, Ram, had promised to manage a low-price property for him in Delhi for which advance money was to be paid to the owner in Sahibabad.

The businessman, in his complaint, alleged that the property dealer and his two accomplices boarded the car and asked him to accompany to property owner's house to make the payment.

Mr Prakash raised objection and when his two partners also tried to accompany him in the car.

Following his denial, they got down from the vehicle. They however, continued following the businessman in another car. When he reached near Ram Manohar Lohiya Park, the accused waylaid his vehicle and robbed him.

Police obtained CCTV footage of the area and the businessman has identified the accused. An FIR was registered Sunday against the property dealer and his two accomplices, the SP (City) said.

Police are raiding possible hideouts to nab the accused, he said.