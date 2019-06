The accused lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a toffee (Representational)

A septuagenarian was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl, the police said today.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a case has been registered against accused Netrapal (76).

Senior police official Shlok Kumar said the accused lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a toffee and allegedly molested her.

In the meantime, the girl's father saw it and freed the child from his grip, the police said.

