3 Dead After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Ghaziabad

The accident took place on Saturday night. (Representationa)

Ghaziabad:

Three men died after being hit by a speeding car in Ghaziabad, the police said on Sunday. 

The accident took place on Saturday night when the car, which was on its way to Vaishali, hit a scooter coming from the opposite direction, injuring two people,  Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain said. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. 

Police found the car's number plate from the spot and have found the owner of the car. A case has been registered against her.  
 

