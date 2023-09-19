2 Minors Drown In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

After post-mortem, both bodies were buried, police said. (Representational)

Two boys who went to take bath in Hindon river here slipped into deep water and drowned, officials said, adding that their bodies were recovered by NDRF team on Tuesday evening.

Kaloo (7 )and Shivam (13) drowned in the river near the forest of Nand Gram police station area on Monday, they said.

A third boy, Bharat, who was standing nearby noticed the drowning duo and had raised the alarm, police said, adding that some locals tried to save them but their attempts went in vain.

The NDRF team was called for rescue operation but they could not trace the minors till Monday evening.

Nand Gram Additional Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar Singh said NDRF resumed their search operation on Tuesday morning and later recovered the bodies.

Enraged locals blocked the traffic for some time but police dispersed them later. After post-mortem, both bodies were buried, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)