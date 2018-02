As many as 151 couples tied the knot at a mass wedding organised in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh today, officials said.Local MLA and Minister Atul Garg gave gifts to the newly weds at the event, held at ITS Paramedical Institute in Murad Nagar on Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi's initiative.Social Welfare Department's Principal Secretary Manoj Singh said as per the rules, Rs 20,000 each will be credited to the accounts of the newly weds by the state government.Gift items worth Rs 10,000, including household goods, will also be given to the couples to begin a new chapter in their lives, he added. Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said such government endeavours help uplift the poor and also eradicate the social evil of dowry from society.