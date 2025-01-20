Zepto User Confused With Bill Calculation, Redditors Offer Maths Lessons

Online shopping is often seen as a more convenient way to shop-you can order almost anything from the comfort of your couch and have it delivered to your doorstep. However, the bills and charges associated with online shopping might seem more complicated than when purchasing a thing or two from your nearest grocery store. In a recent Reddit post, user @kanavagg posted a screenshot of his Zepto bill and asked for help understanding the cost after all discounts, taxes, and charges.

"Someone please help me understand this calculation. I am too stupid to understand Zepto's maths, someone smart enough please help," the user wrote.

While the customer had only ordered milk and a charging cable, the bill might seem confusing after taking into account all the discounts, vouchers, charges, fees and taxes.

The post received considerable interest online. Several Redditors tried to explain the calculation, flooding the comments section with numbers and math.

One explanation is as follows, "Milk is 112 and cable MRP is 499 List price (at which they sell the cable normally is 119) They are giving Rs 100 off on the cable.

Here's the calculation:

112 milk, 119 cable so 231 total

-100 for cable discount so 131 final price

12 handling, 2 processing fee

145 Grand total."

Many users also shared suggestions for understanding the bill or some found it too complex themselves.

"Tap on "item total & GST". They are hiding charges there," one shared.

Another wrote, "They just try to advocate the fact that they are doing a lot for their customers, whereas they aren't doing anything."

One commented, "Rain fee is hilarious. By the way, quick commerce is only relying on making the buyer feel that they stole a deal. Whereas it's about time only, when this myth gets busted."

Do you find online shopping bills simple or complicated? Share your views in the comments section.