Bye-Bye Burnt Stains! Sparkle Your Steel Cookware In 5 Easy Ways

Avoid burnt stains on steel utensils

Every kitchen setup has a range of cookware for daily needs. You will find cast iron skillet, non-stick pans, ceramic pots, and many other options to choose from. Each of these cookware has its unique usages and cleaning techniques. In this article, we will talk about the utensils made of stainless steel. They are sturdy, healthy to use, and have a long shelf-life, making stainless steel cookware a popular choice among all. But the fact that steel pots and pans are exceptionally good at holding heat, increases the risks of your food getting burnt quite easily. The visual of a burnt pan is not only off-putting but also doubles the cleaning job, leaving you scraping residue off the cookware for hours. Have you been facing such a situation at home? If yes, then this article can be the saviour for you.

Here, we curated a list of smart hacks that can not only clean the burnt stains off your steel cookware easily but also save the time and energy you spend in the kitchen. Let's take you through.

Also Read: Don't Let Your Non-Stick Cookware Get Burnt Out! Avoid These 5 Mistakes

Photo Credit: Pexel

How To Clean Your Steel Utensils | Here Are 5 Easy Ways To Clean Burnt Stains From Steel Utensils:

1. Baking soda always to your rescue:

If you thought baking soda has no other use besides adding to cake batter, then you are absolutely mistaken. It works as an amazing detergent that helps clean your steel utensils without any hassle. You need to spread a paste of baking soda on your cookware and leave it overnight. This will soften the stains, which can then be easily scrubbed away with some dishwashing soap.

2. Pour some cola from your fridge:

If you are wondering what to do with the leftover cola that has lost all the fizz, then we have the solution for you. Use it to clean the burnt stains on your steel utensils. Cola is acidic and loosens the burnt stains on the pan. Pour some cola into the pan, simmer gently, and let it cool down. Finally, use a scrubber to clean the gunk off.

3. The old-good method of lemon and salt:

Besides making soul-soothing nimbu paani, lemon juice and salt have various interesting uses - one such being cleaning steel utensils. Mix lemon juice and salt and spread on the burnt steel utensil. Let the mixture sit for at least 15 minutes. Then sprinkle some more salt and scrub the stain away.

4. Skip eating tomato sauce, use it for cleaning:

Did you know your favourite tomato sauce can be a great cleaning agent too? It is acidic in nature and helps loosen the burnt stain and gunk on the steel pans easily. You can use crushed tomatoes as well. Apply some tomato sauce or crushed tomatoes on the burnt area, add some water, and let it simmer. Then scrub it off to enjoy sparkling cookware ready for your next meal.

5. Boil dishwashing soap:

This is probably one of the most convenient ways to clean burnt steel utensils. Instead of directly scrubbing with dishwashing soap, boil it in a steel pan with some water. Let it cook and then use a scrub to scrape off the burnt stains from your cookware.

Next time if your steel pots and pans get burnt, don't get perplexed! Instead, follow these ways to clean the cookware without any hassle.