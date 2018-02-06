World On A Platter Food Festival: Cuisines From All 7 Continents Are Coming To Delhi Next Weekend!

Highlights World On My Platter is celebrating food from all over the world. The food festival is going to be held on February 17 and 18. The fest is also going to feature the best drinks from all over the world

Isn't it everyone's dream to travel around the world and experience all kinds of diverse and colorful local cultures? But this life is too short and we all know we're probably not going to be able to taste foods from the distant corners of the world in our lifetimes. Thankfully, we live in a hyper-globalized world, where the culture, fashion and cuisine from the remotest parts of the globe is able to reach the other end. What if you can experience all the different prominent cuisines from all seven continents of the world, in one place, in just two days?

That's the basic idea behind the 'World On A Platter' food festival that is happening in New Delhi next weekend. The festival will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital and run for two days- 17th and 18th February 2018. Representing Asian flavors will be Indonesian cuisine with its fish sauces and sweet caramelized onions, while authentic Italian pizzas and puffy pastries of France will also make an appearance from the European continent.

Thick cheesy burgers, ketchup loaded fries and spicy tortillas will be representing the toothsome North American cuisine, while delicious meat pies as well as the world famous fish & chips will travel to Delhi from Australia. There's something special for the booze lovers too- a World Bar featuring delicious poisons from the world famous breweries of Belgium, the vineyards of Argentina and much more. All these foods and drinks will be featured at over 100 stalls.

The entry for the event will be from Gate no. 2 of the JLN Stadium. Your weekend will be sorted with this ultimate celebration of food that will cost you Rs 250 as entry fees. Early bird discounts are also available, with tickets being sold for as cheap as Rs 150. Weekend made, you say? Pretty much!



