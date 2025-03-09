Woman Gets Day Off & Free Pizza For India vs New Zealand Final, Says "My Manager Is The Best!"

Cricket fans across the country are eagerly gearing up for the highly anticipated India vs New Zealand clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. With excitement at its peak, many have already made plans to watch the match with friends and family. Since it falls on a weekend, most people have the day off, but some aren't as lucky. For them, balancing work with the desire to watch the game can be challenging. However, a recent conversation between a woman and her manager has gone viral, winning hearts online.

A screenshot of this conversation was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @NickiTweets9. It shows an exchange of messages between the two. In it, her manager asks, "Kya lagta hai, India jitegi?" (Do you think India will win?) To which she replies, "Haan, lag raha hai." (Yes, I think so.) The boss then responds, "Okay, chutti to le hi lo. Uss din ka popcorn/pizza meri taraf se. Send me the bill, max cap Rs 1000." (Okay, take the day off, and the popcorn and pizza are on me. Send me the bill, maximum limit Rs 1000.) Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "Bhai, my manager is the best."

Bhaii my manager is the best😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nnmhzzAJtl — Nickitaa🧜🏻‍♀️ (@NickiTweets9) March 5, 2025

The X post quickly went viral, garnering over 481.9K views and hundreds of comments. One user called it a "Dream manager" moment, while another asked, "Can they hire me?" A user jokingly wrote, "Match toh sirf bahana hai, asal mein usko aapko pizza popcorn khilana tha" (The match was just an excuse; he actually wanted to treat you to pizza and popcorn).

Dream manager 😩🙌🏻 — Shruti (@Shruti3256911) March 5, 2025

Can they hire me? — Rajiv Chowk (@AkshitB20) March 5, 2025

Match to sirf bahana hai asal mai usko aapko pizza popcorn khilana tha — Rahul (@rjbsh8) March 5, 2025

Another inquired, "Where are these managers?" Someone else quipped, "Yeh manager hai ya dev purush?" (Is he a manager or a divine being?). A curious user asked, "Bhai, kaunsi company mein kaam karti ho?" (Brother, which company do you work for?). Another chimed in, "Any openings in your team?"

Where are these managers — 𝕯 𝕷𝖆𝖘𝖙 𝕻𝖊𝖌𝖌 (@musafir033) March 6, 2025

Ye manager hai ya koi devpurush 😭 — Ankit (@terakyalenadena) March 6, 2025

Bhai kaunsi company me kaam karti ho? 😆 — Sincere Boy (@sincere_boy_22) March 6, 2025

Any opening in your team?🤣 — Sanyam Pahwa (@Sanyam_Talks) March 5, 2025

One user speculated, "Seems like the manager is on notice period." Meanwhile, another appreciated the gesture, saying, "Wow, he is a true cricket fan."

Seems like manager is on notice period — Nomadic Salesman (@PrateekDh) March 6, 2025

Wow he is a true cricket fan.. — Sangram 🇮🇳 (@sangramsawant) March 6, 2025

What are your thoughts on this exchange between the employee and her manager? Share them with us in the comments below!