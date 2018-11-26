Winter Skin Care Tips: 3 Homemade Moisturisers For Dry Skin

Winters have finally arrived and we can't wait to don our jackets, blazers, overcoats and boots. But with the winter season, comes rough, dry and patchy skin, which needs extra care and protection to fight these problems away. During winter season, the humidity levels tend to dip and the air becomes cold and dry, which affects our skin - whether you have dry, oily or a combination skin type. And for the ones with naturally dry skin, winters can be little harsh as the dry feeling refuses to go away even after trying all the products available in the market. Fret not, we have got you covered. Bid adieu to these store-bought, chemical products and say hello to homemade natural moisturisers.

3 Simple DIY Natural Moisturisers For Dry Skin:

1. Aloe Vera Moisturiser For Dry Skin

Aloe vera is known to soothe the skin and reduces itching and dry patches. Beeswax heals and moisturises our skin, while essential oils keep infections at bay and heals our skin.

(Also Read: Make Your Own Aloe Vera Gel At Home In Just 5 minutes)

Ingredients:

70 grams aloe vera gel

30 ml beeswax

20 grams coconut oil

20 grams cup almond oil

10 drops essential oil(s) of your choice

Method:

Take beeswax, coconut oil and almond oil in a boiler and melt them. Now, pour the mixture into a blender and let it cool down. Add the essential oils and the aloe vera gel. Blend until you get a creamy texture. You may store the mixture in a glass jar for further use.

2. Honey And Glycerine Moisturiser For Dry Skin

Glycerine and honey are perfect natural humectants that will keep your skin moisturised and hydrated. Other than these main ingredients, lemon and green tea is also added to this moisturiser. Lemon is known to brighten up our skin, while green tea keeps infection at bay.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoon honey

3 teaspoons glycerine

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons green tea

Method:

Mix all the ingredients well and massage it gently on your skin for a few minutes. You may keep it for 15-20 minutes or leave it on overnight. Wash it off with normal water.

3. Natural Face Oil Moisturiser For Dry Skin

Argan oil is light and is known to soothe dry skin, while emu oil is a natural balm that helps in locking moisture in your skin and heals it from within. Essential oils have an overall healing effect, especially for dry and sensitive skin.

(Also Read: 6 Amazing Argan Oil Benefits for Hair and Skin)

Ingredients:

50 ml argan oil

50 ml emu oil

6 drops essential oil (of your choice)

Method:

Take a large bowl and pour argan oil and emu oil in it. Now, add all the essential oils and mix well. Massage the mixture on your skin.

Beat the winter dry skin blues with these easy-to-make homemade healing moisturisers!

