Winter Skin Care: This Fruit Mask Is Going To Be Your Best Friend This Winter

Highlights Winter skincare routine needs to include nourishing ingredients Avocado can restore natural oils in the skin that are lost during cold Avocado, honey and milk face mask can restore your healthy look

No matter how much we all love the cold weather, we are all helpless against the ravages of the season and how they affect our bodies. Winters can wreak havoc on the quality of your skin and hair. The skin on face and limbs as well as the scalp is prone to dryness and flaking during the winters, seriously affecting how we look and feel. The winters can be a daunting experience if you don't take care of your body by eating right and treating your skin to nourishing food. There are certain natural treatments that can prevent skin dryness during winters and these don't require you to go to any parlours or salons as they can be easily administered at home, with easily available and safe ingredients. One of the best foods that can double up as a beauty mask is avocado. The fatty, savoury fruit, which is a favoured superfood of the health freaks, makes for a great face mask as well.

Avocado makes for a great beauty companion for your skin during winter, because of the essential oils present in it. The oils present in avocado can restore the moisture to your skin, further restoring your beauty. This is why avocados are used to nourish the skin on the face and the scalp, during winters. All you need to make avocado face masks for winter is the pulp from one ripe avocado and optionally some very common kitchen ingredients.

Winter Skincare Tips: avocado can restore naural oils in skin

Avocado Face Mask For Winters

Avocado skin mask is great not only during winters but can be used to protect the skin against ageing and wrinkles, at any time of the year. However, using this face mask during winters can be especially beneficial for you. Here's what you need to make an avocado face mask for the winters: the pulp of one ripe avocado, one tablespoon of raw honey and one tablespoon of milk. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and apply the mixture on your face, neck and even affected areas on your arms. Let the pack sit for about 15 to 20 minutes. You can let it sit for longer if your skin is very dry. The ingredients in the mask are all natural and will hence, have no side effects. Rinse the mask off with lukewarm water and you will be able to sense the difference it will make to your skin.

If your skin is prone to oiliness and frequent acne breakouts, then you may want to keep away from this fruit mask, or consult your dermatologist before applying it on your skin.