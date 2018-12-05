Winter Immunity: Here's How Ginger May Help Relieve Cold and Cough

Loving the nip in the air? So are we! Winters are here in full force and like each year preparations have also begun in full swing. The chilly weather tends to take a massive toll on our immunity, which is why families up in North start preparing number of concoctions and dishes to arm themselves from the infections that often accompanies the weather. Delicacies like panjiri, pinni and sarso ka saag are not just yummy treats but are immensely beneficial for keeping you immune in winters too. They are all laden with ghee, which keeps our body warm and energised. Similarly, there are many concoctions that are known to give our immunity a boost naturally. And, one such wonder beverage is ginger tea. Ginger and its medicinal properties are a common knowledge in every Indian household. It has been an intrinsic part of Ayurveda since time immemorial. Consuming ginger may help promote digestive health, nausea, bloating, morning sickness and heal pain. But, one of the most prominent benefits of ginger is its quality to fight cold, cough and flu. Read on to know how!

How Does Ginger Help Relieve Cold And Cough

According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains. It can also lower medication intake in osteoarthritis."

Drinking a cup of ginger tea has been a traditional go-to remedy to manage cold, flu and cough. Its active component gingerol helps bolster your body from within and provide instant relief. Here's a step by step guide on how to make ginger tea.

Dr. Vasant Lad in his book 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' gives out a couple of effective home remedies to treat cold:

1. Combining ginger (1 part), cinnamon (1 part) and lemon grass (2 parts). Steep 1 tsp of the formula for about 10 minutes in 1 cup of hot water, strain it and add honey if you like. This tea will help reduce symptoms of cold, writes Dr. Lad.

2. The book also suggests trying ginger cinnamon cardamom tea. Mix ginger (2 parts), cinnamon (3 parts), cardamom (just a pinch) and add honey for taste if you like.

Try these remedies and keep yourself immune this winter.