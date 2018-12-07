Winter Diet Tips: Use Saffron In This Way To Remedy Symptoms Of Cold And Cough

Highlights Saffron is under-utilised when it comes to treating cold and cough Saffron has warming properties which makes it great for cold and cough Make a soothing saffron tea to relieve symptoms of cold and cough

Winter time brings festive tidings for the whole world. Apart from celebrating Christmas, Hannukah and other December festivals, people are also preparing to end the year on a happy and healthy note. The quilts are out and it's time to huddle together around fires and sip of hot, soothing beverages. A dip in your immunity, resulting in illnesses or diseases can dampen your festive spirits and put a halt on your December party plans. After all, it's also the season of flu and the time of the year when it's easy to catch a cold. Thankfully, there are a number of home remedies compiled by grandmothers of the world in order to help us deal with winter woes. A number of Indian home remedies for cold and cough include warming spices like ginger, nutmeg, etc. However, one of the most under-utilised warming winter spices that can be used to remedy symptoms of cold and cough is the incredibly saffron.

Saffron, which is known for being one of the most expensive spices in the world, hails from modern-day Iran, which still enjoys the monster's share of the spice's production. It is also cultivated in Kashmir, which produces about one-tenth of the world's saffron. Growing and harvesting saffron is an incredibly difficult and labour-intensive task, which justifies the high price of the spice. But we are more concerned with the benefits of saffron that we can reap during the winters. So without further ado, let's look at how you can use kesar (as it is called in Hindi) to remedy cold and cough during winters.

How To Use Saffron In Home Remedies For Cold And Cough

There are three easy ways to use saffron to keep your body warm from inside and prevent cold and cough:

1. Saffron Tea (Kashmiri Kahwa)

Saffron tea is also known as Kahwa and is a traditional Kashmiri drink widely consumed in the state. It is prepared by infusing saffron, cloves and cinnamon in water and is flavoured with cardamom. Sometimes tea leaves are added to the mix as well. The tea is healing because it improves digestion and boosts immunity during winters. Cloves and cinnamon are both warming in nature and add to the benefits of saffron in kahwa, which is a lovely golden yellow in colour.

2. Add It To Hot Milk

Perhaps the easiest way to harvest the benefits of saffron is to add it to hot milk during winters and drink the same to say goodbye to winter blues. The aroma and flavour of saffron is a stress-buster that may help you calm down and get a good night's sleep.

3. Apply It On Your Forehead

An old home remedy for relieving symptoms of cold and cough is to mix a few strands of saffron with lukewarm milk and applying the mix on your forehead. The topical application of saffron is said to alleviate symptoms of cold. It is also great for the skin as saffron is rich in antioxidants.

You might want to be careful of imposter kesar while buying this spice. Make sure you only buy saffron from certified buyers. An easy way to differentiate between real and fake kesar is to soak it in water. While both the varieties will change the colour of the water, only the real kesar will retain its crimson colour, while the fake saffron will turn white.

