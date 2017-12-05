Winter Care: A Cup Of Coffee Regularly May Be Great For A Supple Skin

Highlights Coffee is everybodys best friend It is scientifically proven that this wonder drink promotes good health Coffee also promises a whole set of benefits for skin

A coffee brew not only gets you kicking in the morning but is also one of the healthiest natural ingredients to keep your skin glowing whether it is in the form of beans, liquid or grounded coffee. Exfoliating and brightening properties of coffee make it a popular ingredient in many beauty and wellness products for both men and women. Caffeine extracts help rejuvenate skin in addition to repairing UV Damage. The antioxidants in coffee help fight against UV damage and are good for overall health of your skin, giving it a rich glow. Grounded coffee beans can be used to prepare homemade body scrub. Since coffee is gentler exfoliating agent than peach or walnut, the scrub removes dead skin without irritation in addition to moisturizing the skin. Eye puffiness or eye bags are another regular feature that can be easily cured at home using coffee. Coffee ice cubes can be gently rubbed under your eyes for a soothing effect reducing puffiness or redness around the eyes.

Coffee is everybody's best friend; after all, it keeps you on toes, even if you are dreading to start the routine. It is scientifically proven that this wonder drink when consumed in moderation promotes good health and contains properties that help you keep illness at bay. Delving deeper into the benefits of coffee, it has also been noted that coffee is great for the skin. While drinking a cup gets you that internal coffee boost, rubbing your skin with a soap or cream that contains coffee also promises a whole set of benefits that make coffee a favourite skin 'drink'. It exfoliates and brightens your skin along with kick-starting your day. Neetu Prasher, Head of Training at Avon India, lists the reasons why coffee is good for skin in winter.So, do not just drink coffee but apply it on your skin to get a supple skin in winters too.With Inputs from IANS