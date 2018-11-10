Why Chicken Is Good For Your Weight Loss Diet? Here's What Experts Have To Say

Remember Justin Bieber revealing to Ellen DeGeneres how he loves his fill of Chicken Tikka Masala? Well, there is no way you can escape the charm of succulent pieces of chicken tossed in heart-warming masalas. Chicken recipes are not only just only drool-worthy but also help in shed kilos. Yes you heard hat right! It is safer to include chicken in your weight loss diet as it is a lean meat and doesn't put you at risk of high cholesterol. You can also do away with all the creamy curries and rich sauces, and prepare it in a healthy way with a mix of spices and fresh herbs.



As per Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora, "Chicken is full of lean protein that helps you keep full for a longer time because protein helps the body burn fat more effectively. It is important to have local farm-raised chicken (or organically-raised chicken). You can grill it, stir-fry it or add it in stews to reap maximum benefits." One must avoid fried chicken or chilli chicken prepared in restaurants, as they are loaded with calories. Better still, have homemade chicken tikka, tandoori or roasted chicken, chicken soup or chicken salad for best benefits.

Bangalore-based Nutritionist and Wellness Consultant, Shalini Manglani says, "Chicken is a white meat like fish, which has lesser fat quotient, and hence, can be used instead of red meat in a weight loss plan. Organically produced chicken is preferable. However, it is important not to overdo the quantity of chicken, and eat as much is required based on one's BMI. I have clients who come in and eat colossal amounts of chicken in an attempt to lose weight. Simple grilled, marinated or soupy preparations with a side of vegetables for fibre are ideal. Chicken gravies can be avoided on a weight loss plan."



In conclusion: Adding chicken to your weight loss diet may help you build lean muscle mass, which is vital for keeping your metabolism strong and healthy. Try these healthy chicken recipes and lose weight naturally.

