Why Almond Flour Is A Must In Your Diet - 4 Health Benefits And 4 Fun Ways To Consume It

Almonds are great for our health, and there's no doubt about it. Health experts often recommend starting our day with a handful of soaked almonds. Whether consumed whole or in any other form, they help add nutrition to our diet. Another form of almonds that has gained immense popularity in recent years is almond flour. And why not? It is gluten-free and low in carbohydrates, making it a healthy choice. Nowadays, many people are making an active choice to include healthier flour in their diet, and almond flour is one such example. It is made from blanched and peeled almonds and offers a light texture. The best part is that you can incorporate it into your diet in various exciting ways. In this article, we'll be sharing the benefits of this wonder flour and how you can add it to your diet.

Almond Flour Benefits: Here Are 4 Health Benefits Of Almond Flour:

1. High in fibre

Almond flour is an excellent source of fibre. It is considered to have more fibre than regular wheat flour (atta). As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), almond flour contains about 14g of dietary fibre in a 100-g serving. Including it in your diet will keep you full for longer durations, thus preventing hunger pangs.

2. Good for heart

Adding almond flour to your diet can also be beneficial for your heart health. As per a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the consumption of almonds helped reduce the risk of heart disease in patients.

3. Good for diabetics

Did you know almond flour is also great for diabetics? It has a low glycaemic index, which means it does not cause any sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. It also contains magnesium, which further helps in managing blood sugar.

4. May help lower blood pressure

Almond flour also helps keep blood pressure levels in check. A study published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association found that people who ate more almonds showed a significant decrease in their blood pressure levels.

Here Are 4 Fun Ways To Incorporate Almond Flour Into Your Diet:

1. Whip up a cake

If you're someone who has a sweet tooth, whip up a delicious cake using almond flour. It makes for an excellent replacement for maida. Being high in fibre, it adds nutrition to the cake and makes it healthy. It's ideal to enjoy with your evening cup of tea or coffee.

2. Use it as a coating

Almond flour can also be used to coat several foods. You can swap breadcrumbs with almond flour to coat your chicken or fish. The results are just as good as when using breadcrumbs. Try it for yourself and see the incredible results.

3. Use it to make pizza crust

Do you love pizza but feel guilty after eating it? Not anymore! The next time you make it, use almond flour to prepare its crust. It's a great replacement for all-purpose flour and enables you to enjoy your pizza totally guilt-free!

4. Bake cookies

You can even whip up a batch of delicious cookies using almond flour. You can make almond cookies or even use almond flour in place of maida in other cookie recipes. It adds a nice, nutty flavour to the cookies and also gives them a delightful aroma.

Now that you know of the incredible health benefits of almond flour, incorporate it into your diet and add nutrition to it.