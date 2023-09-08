Whisking Made Easy: A Beginner's Guide To 6 Essential Whisks

A whisk has made our lives simpler than ever before. (Image Credit: Istock)

A whisk is a marvel of kitchen equipment that has made our lives simpler than ever before. From mixing cake batter to beating eggs and whipping cream, it effortlessly carries out all these tasks for us. However, shopping for one is not one of the easiest things to do. With so many options available in the market, you may find yourself wondering which one is the best option for you. Whisks come in different shapes and sizes, each serving a different purpose. Some are good for mixing thin sauces, while others are good for beating thicker batters. You don't necessarily need to have all of them in your kitchen, but it's important to pick the right one according to your cooking needs. Check out the different types of whisks below to understand which one suits you best:

Also Read: Baking Myths Busted! 5 Common Notions You Should Stop Believing

Here Are 6 Different Types Of Whisks You Should Know About:

1. Balloon Whisk

A balloon whisk is the most commonly used of all. As the name suggests, this whisk resembles the shape of a balloon. The wires of the coil have ample space between them, which makes it easier to whisk the ingredients. This type of whisk is ideal for whipping cream or combining whole eggs.

Photo Credit: Istock

2. Mini Whisk

A mini whisk is just a miniature version of the balloon whisk. Its structure is the same, but it's much smaller in size. But don't go by its size, as this whisk comes in handy when you wish to whip up something quickly. Want to beat a single egg or blend certain dry ingredients? A mini whisk will be your best option.

Photo Credit: Istock

3. Flat Whisk

As the name suggests, this whisk is flat in shape. It doesn't have that roundness that we usually associate with a whisk. It also somewhat works like a spatula and helps in effortlessly mixing all the ingredients together. It is particularly useful for blending thick gravies, ensuring they turn out smooth.

Also Read: Ran Out Of Yoghurt For Baking? Try These 5 Fantastic Substitutes

Photo Credit: Istock

4. Ball Whisk

A ball whisk, also known as a kettle whisk, is perfect for reaching the corners of the utensil that a normal whisk is unable to reach. It comes with a long handle and has a cage-like ball at the end which allows you to cook soups and sauces while keeping your hands away from the heat.

5. Spiral Whisk

Another type of whisk that you can rely on to make your sauces and gravies super smooth is a spiral whisk. It serves the same purpose as a flat whisk, but since it has a singular loop wrapped in tight coils, it is able to catch all extra ingredients from your gravy. It ensures that there are no lumps and is beneficial to use when cooking in a smaller container due to its small size.

6. Dough Whisk

If you're a baker, you must invest in a dough whisk to make your life easier. Unlike all other whisks that have multiple wires, this one has one large looping piece of wire. It has one purpose, i.e., to blend and mix thick pastry dough. It ensures there are no major lumps in the dough and that it turns out perfectly to make your baked goods.

Now that you know about the different types of whisks and when to use them, shop accordingly and make your life easier. Happy whisking, you all!