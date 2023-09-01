Foodies Debate When Is The Right Time To Season Eggs - See Viral Post

Foodies and chefs debated over when is the right time to season eggs.

Eggs are ubiquitous as they are versatile - whether you have eggs benedict for breakfast or egg curry for lunch, eggs can be cooked in many different ways. It is often said that the final test of French cooking is how well you can make a classic omelette. If you are as much of an egg fanatic as we are, you would be surprised to read about a recent discussion on popular social media website X (formerly Twitter). A page called 'DiningNearMe' took to the platform to discuss what is the correct time to season eggs while cooking. Take a look:

Do you season your eggs during or after cooking them? pic.twitter.com/z3EW5bB3iE — ✨ Dining Near Me ✨ (@DiningNearMe) August 31, 2023

"Do you season your eggs during or after cooking them? Me, I prefer to season during, and sometimes a pinch more after," read the original post on the page. The post has received over 32k views and hundreds of comments and likes. It started up a discussion about what is the correct time to season eggs - during cooking, before or after.

"Always salt as you cook," suggested one user. "During cooking," agreed another. Many also said that they don't season while cooking at all, and only add a pinch of seasoning later. "Salt first. After when eggs are cooked you add pepper," said a user. Some also added seasoning before the cooking process, such as in scrambled eggs or omelette. "Usually add some salt & pepper while cooking," said a user.

I've done both I'm a horrible cook which is better? — JJBigfoot (@JoshuaJ67149889) August 31, 2023

Salt & Pepper after flipping, then flip back for a few seconds before plating. — Will Vincent (@WillVincentVO) September 1, 2023

No seasoning 🤷‍♀️ if I'm scrambling I may add goat cheese..frying nothing — Melissa Abernathy Louk (@melissaalouk) August 31, 2023

Cooking and right as they are finishing on the stove. Salt breaks down the proteins in the eggs if you add while raw. — BVZC Productions (@BVZC_rules) August 31, 2023

I like scrambling my eggs. I season them, then cook them. 🍳 — TropicKandie🌴🍬 (@NicoleD39803500) August 31, 2023

Eggs are undoubtedly one of the most-loved ingredients. However, there are a lot of egg-related myths which people often believe. Click here to read more about these egg-related myths.