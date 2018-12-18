Weight Loss: 5 Secret Weight Loss Tips No One Told You About

When it comes to weight loss, everyone has a tip or two to offer. Eat this, eat that, don't do this drink that! While we are not dismissing these tried and tested formulae, but in a bid to lose some quick kilos, we must never lose sight of your final goal. If it happens to be sustainable weight loss, you have arrived at the right place. For an ideal weight loss plan, it is imperative to have an ideal weight loss diet, which needs to be an ideal mix of healthy carbohydrates, proteins and fats. But in addition to a diet, there are so many other aspects that you need to be mindful too; for instance, your medical condition, metabolism, lifestyle habits etc.

Here are 5 secret weight loss tips that may help boost your weight loss journey in a big way.

1. Eat In Smaller Plate: Ditch the large plates in your kitchens and opt for medium-sized plates. Large plates fool you into believing that you have not eaten enough food, even if you are full. Opting for smaller plates is more likely to give you a correct picture, since your food is concentrated and not scattered.

2. Keep Yourself Away From The Reach Of Ready To Eat Snacks And Greasy Foods: The logic here is simple. If there is delicious food within your reach, you are more likely to inch towards it. So do not keep them lying around the table next to you. Keep them locked in jars in your kitchen shelves. As far as ready to eat food is concerned, it is better to give them a miss and not include them in your grocery list at all. They are often made of refined and processed ingredients, which are known to add extra pounds.

3. Stay Hydrated: It is very important to stay hydrated at all times. It is good for your skin, kidneys and may do wonders for your metabolism too. In many instances, your body mixes up thirst signals for hunger signals. So keep sipping on healthy drinks such as aam panna, lemon water, ginger water, ajwain water and the likes to save calories and gain some extra nutrition in the bargain too!

4. Ditch Juices, Have Whole Fruits Instead: Juicing fruits may make you cost out on very essential fibres that are crucial to support your weight loss journey. Fibres take long to digest and make you feel full for longer.

5. Limit Your Salt Intake After 7 P.M.: Excess intake of sodium may promote water retention. Your metabolism is the slowest in evening; therefore, it is advised to cut down on your salt intake post 7 P.M.

