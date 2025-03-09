Watch: Woman Sets World Record For Eating 313 Grams Of Strawberries In A Minute

Leah Shutkever from the United Kingdom has once again etched her name in the Guinness World Records, this time for eating the most strawberries in one minute. The competitive eater devoured an impressive 313 grams of strawberries in just 60 seconds, as shared on Guinness World Records' official Instagram page. The video of the record-breaking feat shows Leah carefully finishing each strawberry before picking up the next, maintaining a steady and calculated pace. Within a minute, she clears an entire bowl of the juicy fruit.

Leah Shutkever, known for holding multiple food-related records, adds this latest achievement to her growing list. The Guinness World Records post highlighted her accomplishment with the caption: "Most strawberries eaten in one minute - 313 grams (11.04 oz) by Leah Shutkever @shutkeverofficial." "I felt like it went really well," she said after the feat. "I felt like there was a good tempo."

Also Read: This One-Of-A-Kind Pokemon Cheeto Sold For A Record-Breaking Rs 77 Lakhs

The viral post garnered mixed reactions from Instagram viewers. One user wrote, "I could have beaten that; I just didn't know it was a record." Another added, "Every time I eat strawberries, I eat at least double that before I even sit down... stop playing with me." Someone else commented, "I can eat 30 in 30 seconds." "I don't like strawberries, but that looks so easy to beat," read one comment. Another viewer wrote, "I would smash them with my hands and drink them. Just hand me the record right now."

Earlier, a new world record for the heaviest strawberry was set in Kadima-Zoran, Israel. According to Guinness World Records, the record belongs to a man named Ariel Chahi, who grew a gigantic strawberry weighing almost 300 grams. Guinness World Records (GWR) confirmed it as the world's heaviest strawberry, weighing 289 grams (299 grams with the stem). It measured 18 cm in length, 4 cm in thickness, and had a circumference of 34 cm. Read more about it here.

Also Read: Watch: Man Balances 150 Wine Glasses On His Chin, Makes World Record

What do you think of these strawberry world records? Share your thoughts in the comments below!