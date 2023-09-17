Watch: Want To Make Aloo Kachoris Like Pro? Tips To Make It Crisp And Puffed

Here are some chef's special tips to make aloo kachoris perfectly crispy and puffed. Read on for details.

Kachori makes a delicious dish across India

Kachori is an all-time favourite in Indian households. And when it comes to aloo kachori, it has a fan base of its own. Crafting these delights is easy. First, whip up a dough using all-purpose flour, water, and a pinch of salt. Roll it into small circles. For the flavorful filling, mash boiled potatoes and season them with cumin, chilli powder, and salt. Now, the tricky part- gently tuck that delicious potato mixture into the dough circles, seal them up, and give them a gentle pat down. Then, deep-fry them to a beautiful golden brown. But we have all been there - sometimes those kachoris just do not cooperate. They break apart or refuse to puff up. Fret not, because MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria is here to the rescue. She has shared a video with some secret tips to ensure your aloo kachoris turn out perfectly crispy and delightfully puffed.

Tips for crips and puffed aloo kachoris, shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria:

Tip 1: When preparing the dough, use ghee instead of oil.

Tip 2: Aim for a soft, not hard, dough. Gradually add water to the flour, kneading until it reaches a soft, pliable consistency.

Tip 3: Forget the rolling pin - gently flatten the sides with your thumb and index finger. For the centre, place the dough ball between your palms and press gently.

Tip 4: Keep the flame low while frying the kachoris. Cooking them over gentle heat ensures even cooking and a delightful crispiness.

Tip 5: Once the kachoris are in the hot oil, resist the temptation to stir them for the first 5 minutes. Allow them to cook undisturbed on low heat for at least 5 minutes before flipping.

Take a look at Pankaj Bhadouria's reel below:

In just one day, this video has gathered 115k views. Many people in the comment section thanked Pankaj Bhadouria for the wonderful tips:

A user wrote, "Nice tips!"

Another user added, "I always wait for your tips!"

Someone said, "Very helpful"

A person requested, "Mam puri recipe bataye kese bnate hai kachori [Share the full recipe for kachoris]"

A user asked, "Do the same tips apply to khasta kachori as well?"

When was the last time you made kachoris? Tell us in the comments.

