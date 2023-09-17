Watch: Want To Make Aloo Kachoris Like Pro? Tips To Make It Crisp And Puffed

Kachori makes a delicious dish across India

Kachori is an all-time favourite in Indian households. And when it comes to aloo kachori, it has a fan base of its own. Crafting these delights is easy. First, whip up a dough using all-purpose flour, water, and a pinch of salt. Roll it into small circles. For the flavorful filling, mash boiled potatoes and season them with cumin, chilli powder, and salt. Now, the tricky part- gently tuck that delicious potato mixture into the dough circles, seal them up, and give them a gentle pat down. Then, deep-fry them to a beautiful golden brown. But we have all been there - sometimes those kachoris just do not cooperate. They break apart or refuse to puff up. Fret not, because MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria is here to the rescue. She has shared a video with some secret tips to ensure your aloo kachoris turn out perfectly crispy and delightfully puffed.

Tips for crips and puffed aloo kachoris, shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria:

Tip 1: When preparing the dough, use ghee instead of oil.

Tip 2: Aim for a soft, not hard, dough. Gradually add water to the flour, kneading until it reaches a soft, pliable consistency.

Tip 3: Forget the rolling pin - gently flatten the sides with your thumb and index finger. For the centre, place the dough ball between your palms and press gently.

Tip 4: Keep the flame low while frying the kachoris. Cooking them over gentle heat ensures even cooking and a delightful crispiness.

Tip 5: Once the kachoris are in the hot oil, resist the temptation to stir them for the first 5 minutes. Allow them to cook undisturbed on low heat for at least 5 minutes before flipping.

Take a look at Pankaj Bhadouria's reel below:

In just one day, this video has gathered 115k views. Many people in the comment section thanked Pankaj Bhadouria for the wonderful tips:

