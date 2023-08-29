Watch: This Pizza Chain's Unique Marketing Will Make You Sit Up And Take Notice

A pizza chain in Australia came up with a unique marketing campaign.

Pizza has undoubtedly become one of the most-loved comfort foods across the globe. There are so many pizzerias and fast food outlets popping up on every street, so there is no doubt about how popular pizza is. A pizza chain, named Crust Pizza, based in Australia came up with an interesting way to market their outlet through a flyer. However, it was not your usual flyer and was actually quite unique and unusual vis-a-vis the typical marketing campaigns. Take a look:

The video was shared on Instagram reels by a page named @socialmediadissect. Since the time it was posted, it has received over 60k views and 2.2k likes. "Is this marketing tactic pure genius or what? Share your thoughts," they wrote in the caption.

Rather than the usual flyer, the pizza chain came up with something different. They designed the marketing flyer to look like a wallet full of cash. However, at a closer look, it was actually a cleverly made flyer for the pizza chain's menu of yummy pies. "Crust: Taste Happiness," was the tagline for the pizza chain.

A flurry of reactions poured into the comments section of the post. "Brilliant," said one user while another wrote, "For a launch purpose, this surely something super cool!" "Pizza ke sath bhi same scam hoga with toppings, [They will do the same scam with toppings]" wrote another user.

