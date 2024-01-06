Watch: Delhi's 'Dhokla Chaat' Is Trending For All The Wrong Reasons

Representative Image

Lately, foodies seem to be on an adventurous spree, experimenting with unexpected food combinations, ranging from delightful surprises to questionable concoctions. Food pairings like chocolate momos and mango Maggi have been making waves recently, sparking mixed reactions from people. In Delhi, the latest culinary experiment is the Dhokla Chaat, combining the traditional Gujarati dish with the flavours of chaat. A video shared by a popular food vlogger showed him enjoying the Dhokla Chaat "dessert". In the video, the dish is visually appealing with vibrant colours and a generous coating of milky-creamy sauce, making the vlogger guess "if this is a dish or a savoury". The video has sparked diverse reactions online, with some claiming that Delhi is "ruining Dhokla."

In the video posted on Instagram, the vlogger described the dish as "fresh, soft, and spongy Dhokla." Adding layers of flavour with berry chutney, wasabi pieces for texture, and a generous serving of sweet dahi, he eagerly takes a bite, giving the unconventional creation a thumbs up with enthusiasm.

Watch the video here:

Internet users have shared the video on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, expressing their disgust. "People don't even know what dhokla is", a person wrote.

This hurts my religious sentiments. Delhi people don't even know what dhokla is and are now ruining it non dhokla dhokla like this. pic.twitter.com/YovlaHaJ1A — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) January 5, 2024

A user joked, "Oooh yeh khana hai mujhko (Oh! I want to eat this)."

Another added, "Ek FIR to banni hi chahiye. (We should file an FIR)"

"I have seen more pathetic dosa videos," wrote a person.

Pointing at the ingredients, this user claimed, "First of all it is Khaman not Dhokla, jao be firse banao (It is khaman, not dhokla. Go and make it again)".

What do you think of this dish? Would you want to give it a try? Share your thoughts in the comments below.