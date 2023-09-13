Want To Lose Weight And Stay Healthy? Try Bajra Moong Dal Khichdi Now

Photo Credit: iStock

Khichdi spells comfort. A staple across India, it is a humble mishmash of rice, dal, vegetables, and a few hearty spices. Khichdi is simple and soulful and satiates your appetite in the most comfortable way possible. The best part is, it takes no time or skill to make a bowl of khichdi. All you need to do is boil rice, dal, and vegetables together and add a tadka of your choice. But if you explore, you will find the spices in the tadka varying from place to place, as per the palate of the locals. Then there are some who replace rice with healthier alternatives to make khichdi perfect for people suffering from diabetes or on a weight loss diet. Today, we will introduce you to one such khichdi variation that adds to the goodness of the dish. It's a humble dal khichdi, made with a handful of bajra. Let's take a closer look at it.

What Makes Khichdi A Staple In India?

1. Easy to make:

Whether you are busy or feeling too lazy to cook, a bowl of khichdi always comes to the rescue. You just need to put everything on the stove and let it boil. Finally, while serving, add a delicious tadka, a dollop of ghee, and some achar and papad by the sides. That's it!

2. Includes basic ingredients:

Khichdi is super versatile. You can play around with the ingredients as per your wish. But fret not, you don't need to go elaborate on the ingredients as the dish can easily be prepared with the ingredients you have in store. Next time, try different types of dal and vegetables from your refrigerator to make a portion of khichdi for yourself.

3. Fulfilling:

A quintessential khichdi recipe includes dal and rice - both of which are enriched with protein and fibre and satiate appetite with no effort. That's not all. It also keeps you full for long, reducing untimely cravings.

4. Loaded with nutrients:

As mentioned, rice, dal, and vegetables contain every essential nutrient our body needs to function well. Adding to it, the spices work as the perfect antioxidant to speed up the process of digestion and metabolism, flushing out excess toxins from your body.

How Bajra Makes Your Khichdi Healthier

By now, much has been spoken about the benefits of millet. So much so that India has dedicated 2023 as the 'Year of Millets'. Bajra is one such popular millet, which according to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "helps protect, nourish, and heal in one go". She further states that 100-gram bajra contains 361 Kcal energy, 67gms carbs, 12gms protein, 42gms calcium, and various other essential minerals. Let's look into some of its major health benefits.

- Promotes weight loss: Bajra contains fibre and complex carbs that slow the process of digestion and promote weight loss.

- Aids gut health: The insoluble fibre in bajra works as a probiotic that helps aid digestion and metabolism and prevents bloating, indigestion, and acidity, among others.

- Manages blood sugar: Bajra has a low glycemic index (GI) that helps prevent spikes in glucose levels in the body. This further prevents the risks of diabetes.

- Prevents heart risks: Bajra is a good source of magnesium and prevents risks of increased blood pressure levels, further lowering heart risks.

- Manages hemoglobin: Bajra provides modest amounts of iron that help you stay energised and keep up the blood and oxygen levels in the body.

How To Make Bajra Moong Dal Khichdi

The recipe is super easy. You need to follow the same procedure as regular dal khichdi and replace rice with bajra. Just make sure it's bajra and moong dal in a 2:1 ratio, pressure cooked with water level a bit higher than the bed of dal and bajra. We suggest pressure cooking it on a medium flame for up to four whistles for the perfect consistency.

Then use desi ghee and some spices to prepare a tadka and add it to the mushy khichdi. And you are good to go! We love adding a dollop of ghee on the top for added richness. You can try it too! Click here for the detailed recipe.