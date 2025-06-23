Wait, What? Indian Woman In Australia Finds A Phone At The Bottom Of Her Noodle Soup

A woman who visited a hotpot takeaway shop in Australia was shocked to find an unexpected item at the bottom of her food container - a phone, still in working condition. Shraddha, who lives in Adelaide, shared her experience in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, reported the New York Post. Shraddha said she had ordered a hotpot from a takeaway shop last week. She ate most of it at the restaurant and took the rest home. While finishing the meal at home, she noticed something unusual.

"I was picking at the bottom, and the container was feeling a little bit weird," she said in the video. "So, I kept digging, and at the bottom of the container was a working phone." As she pulled the phone out of the soup, she noticed a temperature warning on the screen - something that appears on gadgets when they overheat.

Surprisingly, the customer said she was not upset with the restaurant. "I rang the place, and I was like 'Hey I found a phone in my hotpot' and they were like 'Oh yeah we did have a phone missing from one of our chefs'," she said, adding, "They were apologising, and I was like 'no worries, I'll bring it back'." She did not name the restaurant, saying, "Everyone makes mistakes."

Shraddha explained that the chef had apparently placed the phone inside the takeaway container by mistake. Because it was black, the person who packed the food did not notice it.

She said she was satisfied with the restaurant's apology and the compensation offered. "I paid $35 for the hotpot originally, and they gave me $50 back, and the chef was like 'Oh let me know when you're here next time and I'll give you a free hotpot'."

Some TikTok users were surprised to see the customer responding so calmly. "You should have asked for a lifetime of free hotpot," one user wrote. "Thank God you didn't have to heat it," said another.