Viral Video Shows Loose Maggi Sold Like Vegetables On A Street Cart; Draws 41 Million Views

Popular instant noodles 'Maggi' has had its share of experiments on the street -- from 'Fanta Maggi' to 'Maggi Ice Cream'. However, despite witnessing all these experiments in the past, a new viral video on Instagram has left internet users in surprise. The video shows a street vendor selling crushed dry Maggi noodles on a street cart. People have witnessed vegetables, fruits and even peanuts and namkeens being sold on street carts, but the sight of loose Maggi is unusual, as evidenced by the reactions in the comments section. The viral video has garnered more than 41 million views.

The clip, shared on Instagram by @chatore_broothers, opens with a street cart loaded with loose Maggi noodles without any sight of the packets. The street vendor then tosses the noodles into a weighing bowl, adds in a strip of masala packets and transfers it all into a plastic bag.

Here is how people are reacting to this viral video:

Many users echoed that the Maggi sold this way must be expired. "This is expired Maggie please don't use it," one wrote, while another added, "Factory waste???? Or expired???"

Commenting on the hygiene factor, a user wrote, "Dust flavour is free." Another questioned the idea of buying Maggi from a street cart, writing, "Makes no sense."

Expressing their surprise, one user said, "India is not for beginners," while another added, "Enough of Instagram for today!!"

A meme-inspired funny comment read, "Maggi bechne ka Tarika thoda casual hai."

