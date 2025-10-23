Watch: Keralite Grandma Shows Off Fridge Full Of Mangoes, Wows Internet

Mangoes are one of the most beloved fruits in India. During the summer, many of us enjoy the taste of this seasonal fruit and wish we could relish it year-round. To that end, some mango lovers opt to freeze its pieces to store them for a prolonged period. But have you ever seen a refrigerator almost completely filled with mangoes only? A recent viral video making the rounds on Instagram shows one such massive mango collection, and it has left foodies drooling! The "mango haul" was started by a grandmother in Kerala, and her granddaughter took to social media to show it off to the world.

In the reel shared by Keerthana Smitha Shaji, we see her grandma standing in front of an open fridge that is stocked top to bottom with numerous plastic sealed bags filled with frozen mangoes for different purposes. The grandmother holds up one packet and explains that it's for making a specific type of mango curry (mango pulissery). Another bag holds ripe sliced mangoes. She points out mango packets on another shelf and clarifies that they are meant for use in a fish curry. That's not all. The grandmother suggests her granddaughter take another set and use it to cook a curry with dal, drumsticks and mangoes.

In the caption, the granddaughter explained that the side of the fridge shown in the reel is actually a freezer. "Even if power goes off, the frozen mangoes will stay intact up to 2 days without power," she claimed. Watch the complete viral video below:

Many foodies were impressed by the grandma's "mango fridge" shown in the viral video. Several people said that their moms and grandmoms also have a similar habit of storing seasonal fruits in bulk. Others found the reel inspirational and resolved to start their own collection. Read some of the reactions here:

"A whole mango season in the fridge."

"Hard work, planning, discipline, and the thought behind it... all applauded."

"My Amma preserves every whisper of the seasons until my return - all just for me. Moms are crafted in their own divine ways, each carrying love differently. And each time I open a fridge brimming with seasons past, I see her heart - quietly waiting."

"Bought a big fridge, could be used like this."

"My mum, too, preserves like this and waits for me. She preserves seasons for me, and all I feel is her love ...."

"Even if there is a shortage of mangoes in the land, it will not affect her!"

"Gift her a tabletop vacuum sealer."

The viral reel has received 1.3 million views on Instagram so far.