Video Games Could Mitigate Movement Problems In Stroke Patients: 4 Foods For Healthy Heart 

Playing video games may boost mobility in stroke patients and help them recover faster, says a new study. The study claimed that playing video games can help stroke patients to boost their attention deficit disorders and movement control problems.It is observed that after a stroke, the injuries in areas that control attention also hampers mobility problems. These injuries are called cerebral infarction and are a common occurrence after a stroke.For the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the team explored the extent and location of brain injuries in 167 stroke patients for more than three years.Scientists claim that the findings are especially important as it opens door to a newtherapeutic pathway that consists of complementing the physical treatments received by stroke patients with therapies to overcome attention deficit disorders. Working with video games could be one such therapeutic way.Control of movement and the attention control aspect have until recently been though of as two 'different systems'. Neitrher were the treatments enabled for the patients with cognitive injuries, was thought to be any fruitful for those who had mobility problems.However the new study hints at a certain overlap. The team emphasised that the therapeutic routes that complemented mobility therapies based on physiotherapy with another type of cognitive training can also be effective in increasing the attention span of patients at the same time."Patients with brain injuries in attention control areas also suffer motility control problems, even when the movement required by the task is very simple," said David Soto, Professor at the Imperial College London in the UK.For the study, the researchers identified the affected part and the type and size of the lesion, and analysed the connectivity between the different areas of the brain. Later, the patients were put to various motor tasks, both difficult and easy.After the tests, the researchers found that these tasks were "impaired" in those patients who had injuries in the area of the brain "involved" in attention.The findings revealed that video games could be seen as a new therapeutic treatment to promote mobility and mitigate the physical ailments suffered by stroke patients.Heart diseases and ailments are on a rise. In fact, heart diseases and related ailments were one of the biggest killers in the year 2016. Eating and drinking well and giving your heart the fuel it needs, is a prime requisite for a good heart health. Here are four foods you must include in your daily diet for a healthy heart.Oats are known to contain a type of fiber that helps bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. A diet that includes oats is effective in lowering the cholesterol levels in our body.Munching on a handful of nuts can do wonders for your heart. These nuts have high amounts of unsaturated fats that are good for your heart as they help in reducing the inflammation of the arteries.Legumes are great for the heart and have antioxidants, proteins and fiber. They are also a great source to get your folate requirement from and also help in increasing the platelet activity.Berries are full of heart-healthy phytonutrients and lots of soluble fiber. Make a quick smoothie or sprinkle them over your breakfast cereal.(With Inputs IANS)