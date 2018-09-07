Triphala For Constipation: How To Use This Ayurveda Wonder To Manage Digestive Issues

Getting your digestive system to work properly is a never-ending game of trial and error. Wrong lifestyle habits could lead to bloating, constipation and other issues that indicate your intestinal tract is not in check. Chronic constipation is a condition that is not just frustrating, but can also cost your overall health. Constipation is a condition in which there is difficulty in emptying the bowels. The major causes of constipation include dehydration, improper diet, stress, certain medications, et al. Ayurveda, the ancient science, trusts triphala to do the job. Triphala churna is a powder that has three major herbs, which are known to help manage constipation. We tell you how this mixture makes for a great home remedy for digestive issues, especially constipation.

Triphala For Constipation

Triphala is a brown-coloured powder prepared using three important herbs, namely amalaki (amla), haritaki (harad) and bibhitaki (baheda), all of which are known to help relieve constipation. According to the book, 'The Complete Book Of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, "The best Ayurvedic remedy for constipation is triphala. Amalaki works on the pitta dosha, bibhitaki on kapha dosha, and haritaki on vata dosha. The three compounds help rejuvenate and strengthen the digestive system and act as mild laxative." We tell you how the three herbs help your digestive system.

(Also Read: Triphala Churna: A Fuss Free Way To Get Rid Of Digestive Issues) triphala for constipation: Triphala is a brown-coloured powder prepared using three important herbs

Haritaki

Harad, or black myroblan, is an important compound in triphala. It is known to be a potent laxative (an astringent and lubricant within the stomach), which further helps in loosening the stools, reducing the chances of serious complications.

Amalaki

Amla has laxative and cooling properties that help cool the inner lining of the stomach and reduces inflammation. It helps relieve the burning sensation that irritates the stomach. Amla is generally a healthy food that can boost your overall health.

Bibhitaki

Bibhitaki is a natural laxative and contains dietary fibres, which are digestive agents that fight against constipation.

(Also Read: Beware! These Foods Can Cause Constipation) triphala for constipation: Amla has laxative and cooling properties that help cool the inner lining of the stomach

How To Use Triphala For Constipation

Place half to one teaspoon of triphala powder on your tongue and wash it down with warm water. It should be taken before you doze off at night.

Due to its diuretic properties, some people wake up several times to urinate, causing them to experience disturbed sleep through the night. In this case, you could steep triphala powder in a cup of warm water overnight and drink it first thing in the morning. Ideally, the best time to drink triphala water is around 4:00am to 5:00am in the morning.

If you don't like the taste of just triphala and water, you can mix a dash of honey to add some sweetness to it.

In case, you are feeling bloated, you could add some grated ginger to get instant relief.

Manage constipation with triphala powder and in case you don't get relief, consult a doctor before things get complicated.