Top Vitamin B2 Rich Foods To Include In Your Daily Diet

For a proper functioning of the body, it is very important to maintain a healthy intake of various vitamins and minerals. One such vital vitamin is B2 which must be consumed in adequate amounts on a daily basis. Vitamin B2 is a water-soluble vitamin which is found in the kidneys, heart and liver. A deficiency of this vitamin can cause sore throat, cracking or reddening of the lips, anaemia, mouth inflammation, skin rashes etc. Here is a list of 5 foods that are extremely rich in vitamin B2. Including them in your daily diet will gradually help you overcome its deficiency.Broccoli is an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals which can prove to be quite beneficial for the body. It's also a great source of antioxidants which helps keep many diseases at bay. Consuming 100 grams of broccoli on a daily basis could possibly give you 10 percent of vitamin B2.Vitamin B2 in eggs can play a major role in maintaining the collagen levels in the body. Eggs are loaded with proteins and other nutrients. Eating one hard-boiled egg daily could provide with 15 percent of vitamin B2 and can improve the skin and hair texture to a great extent.Seeds are not only rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, but are also loaded with vitamin B2. They are one of the richest sources of this specific vitamin. Chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds are loaded with nutritional value.