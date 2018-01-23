Top Vitamin B2 Rich Foods To Include In Your Daily Diet

Broccoli
Broccoli is an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals which can prove to be quite beneficial for the body. It's also a great source of antioxidants which helps keep many diseases at bay. Consuming 100 grams of broccoli on a daily basis could possibly give you 10 percent of vitamin B2.
Eggs
Vitamin B2 in eggs can play a major role in maintaining the collagen levels in the body. Eggs are loaded with proteins and other nutrients. Eating one hard-boiled egg daily could provide with 15 percent of vitamin B2 and can improve the skin and hair texture to a great extent.
Comments
Seeds are not only rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, but are also loaded with vitamin B2. They are one of the richest sources of this specific vitamin. Chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds are loaded with nutritional value.