This Drink Could Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels: 5 Tips That May Help Too

Scientists have identified a ketone supplement, drinking which can effectively lower blood sugar levels. The drink by managing untimely sugar spikes and make it easier for people struggling with unregulated glucose.The pancreas releases insulin into the blood, based upon thelood sugar levels. Sometimes the body's response to insulin gets impaired and it is not able to detect the adequate amount of sugar required, which results in a spike. Researchers at the University of British Columbia and University of Oxford revealed that a portion of ketone ester can regulate sudden blood sugar spikes and enable better blood sugar control. The study was published in the journal of Physiology.

For the study, twenty individuals were examined. On two occasions consumed the ketone monoester supplement or a placebo after a 10-hour fast. About 30 minutes later, they consumed a drink containing 75 grams of sugar, which is the standard oral glucose tolerance test.

The researchers then collected the blood samples every 15-30 minutes throughout the entire 2.5 hours protocol to analyse glucose, lipids, and hormones.





Low blood sugar: Ketone drink can help manage unwanted blood sugar spikes

The findings revealed that compared to placebo, the blood sugar spike was reduced on the day that the individuals had consumed the ketone drink. The researchers also added that ketone supplements are not the best in terms of taste and in order to make sure the participants don't find out, they had to make a control drink which was as bad.

However it must be noted, that the study was conducted with a pair of healthy individuals. This was done to reduce the confounding influence of insulin resistance, beta-cell dysfunction, and medications. Therefore more research is needed to determine if the tonic would work as effectively on people with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and obesity. The physiological mechanisms working behind the improved blood sugar control also calls for a deeper interrogation.

Here are some easy and natural tips that can help regulate blood sugar level:

1. Follow a Balanced Diet with Complex Carbs

Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables, lean protein and good sources of fat could effectively control blood sugar sopikes. Foods to avoid are those rich in trans fats (also called hydrogenated fat), processed food, and sugar. Complex carbohydrates are rich in fiber and are not highly processed like refined carbohydrates. They take longer to digest and hence provide a sustained source of energy for a longer duration.

2. Load Up On Barley

The high fibre content of barley can help reduce appetite and blood sugar levels. Barley can also rapidly improve people's health by reducing risk for cardiovascular disease.

3. Say Yes To Nuts

Nuts contain unsaturated fats, protein and a range of vitamins and minerals that lower cholesterol, inflammation and insulin resistance. One should include at least 50 grams of almonds, cashews, chestnuts, walnuts or pistachios in your diet to control blood fats (triglycerides) and sugars.

4. Have a hearty breakfast

A high-energy breakfast and modest dinner may curb dangerous blood sugar spikes . They found that by eating more calories at breakfast when the glucose response to food is lowest, and consuming fewer calories at dinner, glucose peaks and glucose levels throughout the day were significantly reduced.

5. Physical activity

A minimum of 30 minutes of physical activity is a must for diabetics. Regular exercise is required for keeping your glucose levels under control. Muscle movement results in the utilization of insulin. Thirty minutes of walk every day will cut your risk of diabetes by one- third.