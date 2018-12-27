This 3-Ingredient Drink May Help Keep Sore And Scratchy Throat At Bay

Winters are here in full swing and a lot people have already started feeling under the weather. Cough, cold, and sore throat are few of the common winter problems that can be very annoying, especially when they prolong for weeks. The constant irritation in throat can undoubtedly give you a hard time. But did you know that a sore and scratchy throat is one of body's immune responses to viral or bacterial infections? Yes, that's right! Some of the common factors causing sore throat are common cold, allergies, pollutants, dust, and muscle strain by talking loudly. But don't worry, as we have got your back. With this 3-ingredient drink, you can easily treat your sore and scratchy throat and the best part is that you can easily prepare it at home.

Home Remedy For A Sore Throat:

Ginger, Honey and Black Pepper Kadha

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

Half teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon honey

Method:

Take a vessel and add one cup water in it. Bring it to boil. Now, add ginger and black pepper to it and bring the heat down to low. Now add honey to the mixture and let everything steep for about two minutes. Strain into a cup and drink.

Ginger has been one of the traditional go-to remedies to treat cold, cough and sore throat.

Ginger has been one of the traditional go-to remedies to treat cold, cough and sore throat. It is the presence of active component gingerol that helps strengthen our body from within and provides instant relief. Black pepper comes packed with many nutrients like vitamin C, flavonoids, antioxidants and antibacterial properties, which makes it a perfect natural ingredient to manage cough and cold. Honey is a natural antibiotic. Like black pepper, honey too comes packed with many essential vitamins and antioxidants. It is enriched with vitamin C, D, E, K and B complex and beta-carotene - all of which are known to boost immunity.

Like they say, "prevention is better than cure." So this winter, make use of these three ingredients and give your body warmth from inside and relief from cold, cough and scratchy throat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.