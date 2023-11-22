These 5 Everyday Foods Could Be Secret Culprits Of Food Poisoning

Foods that cause food poisoning

There's a reason why elders at home ask you to eat fresh and wash your hands before that. It is a safe hygiene practice that lowers the risk of food poisoning and other related health hazards. Now, let's first understand what food poisoning is. To put it simply, it is one of the food-borne illnesses, which is usually the result of eating contaminated, spoiled, or toxic food. And guess what? The foods that are most likely to cause food poisoning are the most common ones we eat on a daily basis. In this article, we will bring your attention to some of the most common foods that can lead to food poisoning. Read on.

What Are The Symptoms Of Food Poisoning?

Food poisoning can cause a list of symptoms, with the most common ones being stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and loss of appetite. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pregnant women, children, elderly people, and those with chronic illnesses may experience some major symptoms that need immediate medical assistance.

Also Read: 'Fried Rice Syndrome' Leaves Internet Alarmed. What Is The Disease? Experts Explain

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Common Foods That Are Most Likely To Cause Food Poisoning:

According to the CDC, rice, raw food, milk, grains, poultry, and leafy greens are more likely than others to contain germs that can make you sick. Hence, it is important to follow the simple steps of cleaning, separating, cooking, and storing these foods right to protect you and your family from food-borne illnesses.

1. Rice

In India, rice is a staple for most people. But did you know it tops the list of foods that can lead to food poisoning? You ask us, why? It is because rice contains spores of a germ named Bacillus cereus that survive even when it is cooked. In fact, if cooked rice is left unattended at room temperature, the spores grow into bacteria, which then multiply, leading to the production of toxins. The longer cooked rice is left unattended, the more likely it is to get spoiled. Find here the tips to store rice safely.

2. Chicken

Chicken often contains two types of bacteria - Campylobacter and Salmonella - in their guts and feathers, which increases the risk of causing food poisoning. These germs survive even after slaughtering poultry until you cook it properly. Hence, it is suggested to use freshly cut chicken or store it properly to avoid health risks. Click here for tips to store meat properly.

3. Fruits and vegetables

Sometimes raw fruits and vegetables may contain harmful germs, such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria. If not washed properly, these bacteria get in our guts, causing various health troubles, including cramps, vomiting, nausea, and more. Hence, experts suggest either cooking the produce before consumption or at least washing it well under running water. Alongside, avoid cutting and keeping fruits and vegetables unattended. Such a situation attracts fruit flies, which carry various germs and bacteria. Find here the tips to clean fruits and vegetables properly.

4. Milk and milk products

You may often find people falling sick after consuming milk and milk products. It is mainly because raw, unpasteurized milk often carries harmful germs, such as Salmonella, Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. coli, Listeria, and Brucella. When consumed, these germs affect our gut, leading to various health hazards, including food poisoning. Hence, experts suggest picking pasteurized milk and milk products for safe consumption. Meanwhile, here are some tips you must remember while handling milk.

5. Sprouts

Sprouting of legumes and beans happens in warm and humid conditions, which is also ideal for the growth of germs, such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria. Hence, experts suggest cooking sprouts before consumption to kill harmful germs and reduce the chance of food poisoning.

Now that you know about foods that may increase the risks of food poisoning, we suggest handling them right for safe consumption. Eat healthy, stay fit!