The Coolest Way To Enjoy Gajar Ka Halwa - In An Ice Cream!

Gajar ka hawla ice cream looks interesting.

We love to keep ourselves warm in winter with comforting dishes like gajar ka hawa. There's something inherently soothing about wrapping our hands around a steaming bowl of gajar ka halwa. But you'll agree that sometimes, just sometimes, there is a different charm in biting into frozen desserts in freezing temperatures. Do you also seek the same pleasure? Then we have the perfect recipe for you. This dessert combines the comfort of gajar ka halwa and the thrill of a frozen ice cream. Are you already getting the strokes of excitement while imagining this? Wait till you eat it.

Also Read: Love Gajar Ka Halwa? Now Make It In A Pressure Cooker In Just 20 Minutes

Have leftover gaja ka halwa?

Are you guilty of digging into bowls and bowls of gajar ka halwa all through the winter season? We are sure you are not alone. Now, many of you would be left with the delicacy and you have now had enough. But not enough to enjoy it in a different way. So make this ice cream with leftover gajar ka halwa and enjoy the comforting flavours yet again.

This ingenious dessert combines the familiar warmth of gajar ka halwa with the exhilarating chill of ice cream. We found this unique ice cream recipe on the Instagram page 'Fun2oosh Food', and quite frankly, were drawn towards it. Let's how you make this easy dessert with your gajar ka halwa.

How To Make Gajar Ka Halwa Ice Cream I Gajar Ka Halwa Ice Cream Recipe:

To create this tantalising treat, start by gathering your ingredients. Begin with a generous portion of cooked gajar ka halwa; put it in a large bowl. Next, add a generous scoop (or more) of creamy vanilla ice cream, infusing the mixture with a delightful coolness and smooth texture. Now enhance the flavour and texture with the addition of tutti frutti-a colourful medley of candied fruits that adds bursts of sweetness and a playful crunch to every bite. Mash and mix the ingredients together. Use a spatula to smooth out the outer layer. For a finishing touch of visual appeal, sprinkle a handful of tutti frutti atop the ice cream.

Now put the bowl in the freezer, and allow your gajar ka halwa ice cream to chill and set. When you take it out, imagine the delight that will be in front of you to experience.

Also Read: 7 Pro Tips To Make The Perfect Moong Dal Halwa You've Been Craving

Watch the complete recipe video here:

So, the next time you find yourself yearning for a sweet escape from the winter chill, remember this delightful recipe.