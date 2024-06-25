T20 World Cup 2024: Swiggy Criticised For 'Silencing' Pat Cummins Post India-Australia Match

India enters semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating Australia (Photo Credit: AFP)

India entered into the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2024 with a 24-run win over Australia in their final Super Eight match at St Lucia, USA, on Monday. In no time, Indians from across the globe took to social media to share their excitement and shower wishes on the team. But it seems Swiggy's excitement on India's win didn't go well with the people in the country. In fact, several internet users criticsed the food-tech company for lacking "sportsman spirit". Let's elucidate further.

Swiggy took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a post, featuring a screenshot of Australia's Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins' Instagram DM and wrote alongside, "Itna sannata kyun hai bhai (why so silent?) #INDvsAUS". The post, which Swiggy deleted later, also had a "silence" emoji on the screenshot. Check the post here:

Photo Credit: Screenshot from @Swiggy's post on X

The post instantly grabbed attention of the internet users, who came in supoort of Pat Cummins, criticising Swiggy for the act. The post received 622k views, until deleted.

"Totally uncalled for @Swiggy. This isn't even funny. It was a tough match, not one-sided match. The man has done more for needy Indians, than you guys have done till now," a comment read.

Another comment read, "He defeated us formidably at London in June 2023 and won the WTC final. Within just 4 months of time in a packed stadium, full of Indians at our home, he silenced us all to win the 50 over WC. We shoild be humble and only open our mouth if we win t20 WC. Respect the champions."

"Swiggy don't do that. Cummins is the guy who gave you money for Covid Relief Fund. If you have any shame left, please delete the tweet," a third comment read.

A person wrote, "Shame on you Swiggy. This is not sportsmanship."

A comment read, "Shamelessly hyping a group stage match in t20 WC match in Windies, over CWC final with full-packed home crowd! And the biggest irony is that you have tagged him in this post."

"Pat Cummins is the champion already...twice...hate the game, not the players," a person commented.

For the unversed, in 2021 Pat Cummins donated 50,000 dollars to the PM Cares Fund to help in India's fight against Covid-19. Cummins said that he made the contribution to the fund to help the country to purchase oxygen supplies for hospitals.