How To Bring Summer Glow On Your Face With Activated Charcoal

Activated charcoal is the newest trend that has been used for hair and skin. If you are looking for an instant way to glowing skin, then activated charcoal is your answer. It is said that it gives you a hydrated and much needed glow. Skin tends to absorb numerous amounts of pollutants and impurities from outside and make it look dull and patchy. You can try activated charcoal to actually get a glowing skin. Here's how you can bring it to your use. But first know the benefits of charcoal for your skin and hair.

Benefits of activated charcoal for skin and hair

1. It helps make the pores smaller and cleaner

Using charcoal can help pull out the dirt, unclogging pores leaving your face fresh and glowing.

2. Takes care of the oily skin

Using it as a cleanser may help keep excess oils at bay, leaving the skin smooth.

3. Treats acne

Charcoal provides the gentle exfoliation that you may need for your skin. It will also absorb oils and toxins on and below the skin.

4. Can help soothe and heal bites, cuts and skin irritations

The activated charcoal helps heal and relieve the symptoms; thanks to its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

5. May help in getting healthy hair

It can also help get rid of dandruff, oily scalp and itchiness from hair. It is said to pull out dirt from the scalp and make it cleaner.

Here's how you can use activated charcoal for your skin and hair

Simple activated charcoal facial mask

Take some activated charcoal powder and some water and mix them well. Apply a thin layer on your face. Let it sit for 10 minutes to 30 minutes before washing it off with warm water. If there is excess charcoal on your face, take some baking soda and warm water to wash it away. Once you are done washing your face. Make sure you apply oil that suits your face to lock in the moisture.

NOTE: Consult a skin expert before using activated charcoal. Do not in any way use it without supervision.